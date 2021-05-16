Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 43,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period.

VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

