Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,728 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,938 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

