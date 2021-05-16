Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

