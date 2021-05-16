Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,860 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.