Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Independent Bank worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.