Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises about 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

