Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

