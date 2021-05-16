Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 153,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.75 and its 200-day moving average is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

