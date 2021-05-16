Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00005832 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $106.13 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00075390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00330648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,977,741 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

