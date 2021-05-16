Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $127,279.18 and $79.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00065589 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00041684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.