EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $801.87 Million

Brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce sales of $801.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.70 million. EnerSys posted sales of $781.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

