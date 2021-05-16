Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.13 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

