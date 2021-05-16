Enjin Coin (ENJ) One Day Volume Hits $276.05 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00004155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $276.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00085401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $514.12 or 0.01146668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

