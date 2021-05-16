Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report sales of $259.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.63 million. Enova International posted sales of $253.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $999,807.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,911 shares of company stock worth $2,558,426. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.80.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.