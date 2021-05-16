Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.59 Million

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $314.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 62,185.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,491,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $119.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.