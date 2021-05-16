Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.