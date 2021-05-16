Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMVHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Entain has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $24.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

