Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201,222 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $93,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

