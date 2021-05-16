Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 230,498 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NXP Semiconductors worth $101,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXPI opened at $192.27 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -362.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

