Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $101,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,323.10 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $764.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,523.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,600.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,268.86 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

