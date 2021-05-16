Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $110,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 275,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 162,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

