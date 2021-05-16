Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 179,342 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $104,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,372,000.

SCHH stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

