Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,187 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $98,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $147,374,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $344.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.41 and a 52 week high of $351.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.06 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

