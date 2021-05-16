Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 388,328 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $122,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after buying an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

