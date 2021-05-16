Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 98,508 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $96,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

