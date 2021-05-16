Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $89,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 216.4% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $682.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.