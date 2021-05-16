Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $107.17 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Verisk Analytics worth $107,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

VRSK stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.