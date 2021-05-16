Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $128.47 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $128,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $390.78 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

