Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $137.46 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.03% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $137,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $91.87. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

