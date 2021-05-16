Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.94 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 367.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $86,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

