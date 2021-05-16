Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,897 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

