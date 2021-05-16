Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $99.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $99,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

