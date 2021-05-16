Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $95,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.