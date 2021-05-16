Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,979 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 47.91% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $87,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $34.56 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

