Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $123,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.61 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

