Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $97,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average of $141.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

