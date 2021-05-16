Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,961,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,998 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Truist Financial worth $114,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.