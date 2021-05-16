Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.97% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $96,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

RWR opened at $100.42 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

