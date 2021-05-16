Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,192 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $89,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.86 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $242.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.81 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.