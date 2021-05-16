Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 211,197 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $119,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.