Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 375,770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 375,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $242,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 101,154 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,665,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $297,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,307,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $610,260,000 after buying an additional 174,485 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

