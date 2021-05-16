Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 49,530 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,560 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Autodesk worth $119,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $175.44 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

