Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,461 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $109,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

