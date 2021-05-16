Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Anthem worth $96,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

