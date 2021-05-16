Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $104,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 709,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,156,000 after buying an additional 29,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.