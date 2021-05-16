Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $135,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.