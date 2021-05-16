Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $102,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $130.14 and a 52-week high of $197.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $179.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

