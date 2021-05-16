Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,598 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.47% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $123,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after buying an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after buying an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

