Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,832 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Dollar General worth $115,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.