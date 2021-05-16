Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post sales of $283.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.45 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 498,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

